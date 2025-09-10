National chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has said more governors, National Assembly members and other highly placed politicians will join the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Yilwatda stated this during the Bayelsa State chapter of the APC 12th expanded stakeholders’ meeting and endorsement of President Bola Tinubu held in Yenagoa yesterday.

He said due to Tinubu’s sterling performance, more governors and lawmakers have abandoned their parties and joined APC to ensure that the president is re-elected in 2027 to continue with his good job.

Represented by the APC Deputy National Chairman, South, Emma Eneukwu, Yilwatda said President Tinubu is on the move to take Nigeria to enviable heights.

He said: “Our doors are still open, more governors are still moving in to our party, more personalities are still moving in, senators, members of the House of representatives, because of the caliber, integrity and the output of the person we make president.

“They are leaving their parties to come to APC to support Mr President in 2027 to record an overwhelming victory, so that as we go into 2027, governance will be easier.

“Other people who are running around trying to challenge the president in the 2027 election, but of course you know, when you have a lion and other small animals are barking, the lion doesn’t even take notice of them, he goes about his duties properly, that is what the president is doing.

“It is expected that dogs will bark, it’s expected that opposition will speak and rise, but it is well assured that we have a product that even a blind man in this country will support overwhelmingly.

“The President is not afraid; he takes the bull by the horn, what others do not have the political will to embark on, he goes about it and he achieves results, this president is on the move to take Nigeria to a greater height.”

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa state chapter of the APC endorsed and adopted President Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

In his remarks, a former Governor of Bayelsa state, Timipre Sylva, said he is happy that the national leadership of the party is in Bayelsa to see that the APC in the state is united for the fourth coming election.

He said: “Bayelsa APC is stronger than any other APC anywhere and commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for all their support to see that the party is strong and still standing tall in Bayelsa.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman of APC, Dr Dennis Otiotio, said that the essence of the meeting is to appraise the performance of the president, which he said he has done well and therefore need to be adopted as their sole candidate come 2027.

Ambassador Phillip Ikrusi had moved the motion to endorse President Tinubu for second term and it was seconded by a former federal lawmaker, Hon. Preye Oseke.

The motion reads; “we, the APC family in Bayelsa State, with one voice and resolve, endorse and support President Ahmed Tinubu as sole candidate of APC for 2027. Mobilise our members, structures and resources across all wards, local government areas in the state to ensure a resounding victory for our great party”.