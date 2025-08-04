Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has declared that no other political party that can win the state apart from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Makinde stated this while calling on residents of Ibadan North Federal Constituency to come out en masse to vote for the PDP’s candidate, Hon. Folajimi Oyekunle, in the forthcoming by-election scheduled for August 16, 2025.

The governor, who made the appeal on Monday during the official campaign flag-off at Bodija Market in Ibadan, described Folajimi as a “tested and trusted politician” with the capacity to deliver quality representation if elected to the House of Representatives.

“Let me tell you that this forthcoming election is very important because we all need to prove a point that Oyo State is a PDP State.

“So, henceforth, when you go about campaigning from ward to ward; house to house, and some people are saying there is another party that can win apart from the PDP, please tell them it won’t happen in Oyo State.

“Our candidate that you would vote for on the 16th, who will go and represent the people of Ibadan North federal constituency, was once an honourable member at the Oyo State Assembly and he did well. He didn’t disappoint you. I chose him as my Deputy Chief of Staff because of his good track record and antecedents.

“And based on what he has been able to do as my DCoS, we know he would deliver if he goes to Abuja to represent us. That is why we are supporting him,” Makinde said.

He urged the people of Ibadan North to rally behind the PDP candidate, stressing that his election into the Green Chamber would bring visible development and impactful representation to the constituency.

The event attracted top government officials, party leaders and stakeholders, including the Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarunmi; lawmakers representing Ibadan North Constituencies I and II, Hon. Adebayo Babajide and Hon. Olufunke Comforter; Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Adeniyi Kazeem Bibire; and the State PDP Secretary, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke.

Other government appointees, party faithful, and supporters were also in attendance, in what was described as a massive show of strength by the ruling party ahead of the crucial poll.