Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his love for the Edo people and assured him of continued support ahead of the 2027 presidential polls.

Governor Okpebholo stated this in his goodwill message during a food outreach by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) through its Social Investment Programme.

At the event, which was held at the New Festival Hall of Government House, Benin City, Edo State, Governor Okpebholo said the electorate in Edo State would give the President 100 percent of their votes in the 2027 presidential election to remember the vulnerable in the State.

The RHI food outreach began on the 8th of March, 2024, and about seven States, including Edo, have benefited from the initiative. The other States include Kano, Benue, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Cross River, and Gombe, while Kwara, Kogi, and Abia are next in line.

Governor Okpebholo commended the First Lady of Nigeria and Chairperson of RHI, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her love and motherly role in ensuring that the people of Nigeria enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He noted that the initiative of the First Lady would not have been successful without the support of President Tinubu, assuring him that the people of Edo State will support him for a second term if and when he decides to run.

“The entire people of Edo State are very appreciative of this kind gesture of food outreach and donations of different food items to the vulnerable in Edo State.

“We are happy in Edo State, and the people are beginning to see and enjoy a new dawn. Look at food items all over the place in this hall, all thanks to the president and his wife for this great initiative that Edo people are benefitting from today.

“We are assuring you, Mr President, of our 100 per cent votes in the State come the 2027 presidential election, and if possible, we will give you more than 100 per cent,” he declared.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, recalled that the food outreach commenced in March 2024.

Represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, the First Lady said the initiative has made significant progress in supporting women and youths to improve their lives.

She advised beneficiaries not to sell the food items but to use them to benefit their families.

“This food outreach began last year in March 2024 in Abuja to provide vulnerable households with food to support their families.

We have been able to distribute food items to seven states across Nigeria.

“The RHI has made significant progress in efforts to support our people, particularly women and youths, for a better life. Under this initiative, there will be more activities this year that cover Education, Health, Economic Empowerment, Social Investments and Agriculture. This programme aims to further the renewed hope agenda of the President Tinubu administration,” she said.

Coordinator of the office of the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Edesili Anani Okpebholo, thanked the First Lady for the initiative, which, in less than two years, has touched the lives of millions of Nigerians, assuring that the vulnerable in the State will get the food items.

She also appreciated Governor Okpebholo’s developmental strides in less than three months in office and noted that his support for the RHI programmes in the State has been very successful. Items distributed included noodles, semovita, and pasta, among others.

Other guests at the food outreach included the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Musa Ikhilor; Deputy Chief of Staff, Pius Alile; the wife of former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mrs Anna Shaibu; leaders of market women; serving commissioners; political women leaders across the state; heads of security agencies in the state; Permanent Secretaries; and several widows, among others.