Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) remains the only party to salvage Nigerians from their current predicaments under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this on Thursday during the commissioning of ADC secretariat in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

He expressed optimism that ADC would defeat other political parties outrightly in the 2027 general elections.

The former vice president, who was accompanied by party faithful from Adamawa, Bauchi and Kano States, also called on party supporters and eligible voters to register and get their voter cards.

According to Atiku, without registering and obtaining their cards to exercise their franchise, their efforts and determination to change the government in 2027 will be in vain.

He faulted the present administration, for its inability to make lives meaningful for the Nigerian people. “It is unfortunate that the present government deceived you and plague the country into lack of peace, hunger, poverty and joblessness,” he said.

He added that, APC brought nothing to the people, except poverty and insecurity and called on electorate to votes for leaders that would make their lives meaningful.

For his part, ADC chairman in Taraba State, Hassan Adamu, was happy for the visit and assured that, ADC will win Taraba State in the next election.

“In 2027, a new government will be formed, where we will deliver the state to ADC and Atiku,” Adamu said.