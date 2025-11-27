The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has declared that Nigeria is fully prepared to tackle security threats head-on, insisting that the nation’s security readiness is non-negotiable.

The minister made the assertion during an unscheduled visit on Thursday to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Command, and the Federal Fire Service, Wuse Zone 3, where he inspected facilities and assessed the operational preparedness the security agencies.

He also reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s marching order for all agencies under the ministry to be positioned for optimal service delivery.

Tunji-Ojo also praised the NSCDC Command’s forward-thinking approach, especially the ongoing construction of its FCT training centre for arms guards, but expressed dissatisfaction with lapses observed at the Fire Service station, vowing to address them urgently.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to continuous training, proactive security measures, and strict adherence to standards, stressing that Nigerians deserve nothing short of the best from all paramilitary formations.

“The President is putting all hands on deck to ensure a safer Nigeria. Security is a continuous process, and we are doing a lot across the board. The NSCDC has a major role to play in this effort,” he stated.

While inspecting the ongoing construction of the NSCDC FCT Command training ground, Tunji-Ojo noted that the Corps, alongside other sister agencies, was taking proactive steps to strengthen personnel preparedness in combating insecurity.

He stressed that paramilitary service thrives on constant, effective training and continuous capacity building, noting that the NSCDC remains central to the nation’s internal security architecture.

“You can only give what you have. I came here to see their preparedness, and from what we have observed, they are forward-thinking and preparing for the future that will certainly come,” he said.

The Minister emphasised the need for relentless investment in training, retraining, and professional development so personnel can continue to deliver their best to the nation.

He reaffirmed that under Tinubu, the Ministry will continue to provide unwavering support to all paramilitary agencies.

The minister also charged officers to carry out their duties with efficiency, professionalism, and full respect for fundamental rights.

“Security is life. Mr President is trusting you to secure internal space and protect critical national assets. We believe you will deliver, and we will all be proud to call this country home,” he said.