Some residents have urged the former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode to join the race for the 2027 governorship race, saying he has the Midas touch to transform the state if given the second chance to complete the good job he started.

It would be recalled that Ambode who governed the state from 2015 – 2019 lost the ticket of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) under controversial circumstances during the primary election, a development that denied him a second term in office.

However, residents of the nation’s commercial nerve centre under the aegis of Lagos Residents Association (LRA) in a statement by its President General, Dr. Olumuyiwa Adesanmi urged the Lagos State chapter of the APC to give its governorship ticket to the former governor.

Adesanmi said it is the constitutional right of the one-term governor to seek a second term, saying the circumstances under which he lost the party’s ticket for a second term was suspicious.

The group therefore urged the former governor to join in the race to succeed the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu whose second term in office will end in 2027.

He said, “Former Gov. Ambode enjoys humongous support among residents of Lagos whose lives he touched positively while in office. We all understand how he lost his bid for a second term in office and not on the ground of performance.

“The legacy he left behind both in human capital development, infrastructure and total transformation of Lagos is still there for all to see.

“We residents of the state are solidly behind him and calling him to come back and complete what he has started in our dear state”, the group demanded.

It has also volunteered to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms of the governing APC for the former governor to contest the 2027 governorship election.