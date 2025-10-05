Advertisement

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has declared that President Bola Tinubu has not thrown his weight behind any particular candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

Adelabu stated this while sharing insights into his political journey over the past two years, where he reaffirmed his aspiration to contest the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The Minister, while speaking during a meeting with members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Media Team in the state, assured party members that the opposition party in the state would provide a level-playing field for all aspirants.

He emphasised the importance of unity and collective progress, urging media practitioners within the party to use their platforms to strengthen cohesion and project the APC positively at all times.

“Let’s unite all factions and work towards rebuilding peace and unity within the APC.

“You cannot be in the APC and be praising other political parties. Let’s avoid destroying other aspirants. Such actions only deepen divisions within the party. It’s fine to promote your preferred candidate, but we must not do so at the expense of others”, Adelabu said.

On the current state of governance in Oyo State, Adelabu criticised the administration of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allegedly lacking creativity and innovation.

According to him, there has been no significant development in key sectors such as health, agriculture, education, and the environment under the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration in the state.

“Most of the completed road projects were initiated by former Governor Abiola Ajimobi. Nothing groundbreaking has been achieved under the current government,” he claimed.

Reflecting on his political trajectory, Adelabu recounted the events leading to his appointment as Minister of Power, saying, “After the 2019 election, despite my efforts, I was not given a federal appointment as is customary for party candidates. However, I bore no grudge and continued with my work.

“When my brother, Sunday Dare, was appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Development, I was among the first to congratulate him. I find it surprising that my appointment is now a subject of controversy,” he said.

He also addressed his brief exit from the APC, explaining that he had consistently enjoyed the goodwill of past presidents and party leaders who have recognised his competence and recommended him for various national roles.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed me as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while President Muhammadu Buhari retained me in that position and conferred on me the national honour of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

“President Bola Tinubu appointed me Minister of Power, and the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi supported my 2019 governorship ambition. These leaders, in their own ways, recognised my capability and dedication to service,” Adelabu noted.

He commended Tinubu for his inclusive leadership and goodwill toward the people of Oyo State through key federal appointments.

Addressing the party’s loss in the recent Ibadan North by-election, Adelabu explained that he had pledged to support whichever candidate emerged from the APC primaries.

“Each of the aspirants has a personal relationship with me, and I was ready to support whoever won. In the case of Hon. Olawale Murphy, I only backed him after he emerged as the party’s candidate,” he clarified.