Not fewer than nine (9) suspected cattle rustlers have been arrested by the Jigawa State Police Command at two different locations in the state.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Shisu Lawal, revealed this in a statement issued to Journalists in Dutse, the state capital on Sunday.

He said the suspects were apprehended in Hadejia and Auyo local government areas of the state after the police received an intelligence report.

SP Lawal explained that a dark green tinted glass Golf Wagon vehicle, a Volkswagen bus with registration no. UBJ 835 XX, four cows, two goats and one sheep were recovered as exhibits from the suspects.

Lawal gave the identities of the arrested suspects as 30-year-old Buhari Musa, Muhammad Abubakar, 45years; Abba Ibrahim, 25; Shuaibu Musa, 20; Mohd Abubakar, 45; Sule Isa, Isma’il Abdullahi, Abdullahi Suleman and Salisu Usman.

Shisu added that the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution after completion of ongoing investigation.