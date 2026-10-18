Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara met in Port Harcourt in a strategic close door meeting ahead of the 2027 general election.

Although details of the meeting, which was attended by supporters and loyalists of Fubara and Wike, were not made public, LEADERSHIP gathered that the gathering was part of efforts to strengthen the reconciliation within the Rainbow Coalition in the state.

Among loyalists of the governor, who attended the meeting was his former Chief of Staff, Hon. Edison Ehie, who has been off the political radar for something now.

Also in attendance were former representative of Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Sekibo and the Chairman, Rainbow Coalition Reconciliation Committee, Senator Magnus Abe.

Others were the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Hon. Kingsly Chinda.

Also in attendance were former Attorney General of Rivers State, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka; former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Hon. Chukwuemeka Aaron and other stakeholders.