‎Abia State Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the killing of two senior officers and injuring of three inspectors by hoodlums in Aba.

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‎This followed an attack at Uratta Divisional Police headquarters, in the commercial nerve centre of the state in the early hours of Sunday morning.

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‎The Command’s police public relations officer, Maureen Chinaka, stated this in a statement signed for the commissioner in Umuahia, the state capital.

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‎The statement said the hoodlums attacked the divisional headquarters with explosives, resulting in a fire outbreak that damaged part of the building and the divisional patrol van

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‎”Sadly, two senior police officers lost their lives, while three inspectors sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

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‎”The Command further clarified that no firearms or ammunition were carted away by the attackers during the incident.

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‎It explained that in response, the commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, personally led an operational team comprising tactical units of the command to the area.

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‎”The team combed the surrounding environment and restored calm, while intensified security operations and monitoring are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators,” it stated.

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‎According to the statement, the commissioner had condemned the attack and assured that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

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‎He emphasised that the Command will deploy all necessary operational and intelligence resources to identify and apprehend those responsible, assuring that the hoodlums will be brought to justice.

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‎The Command extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers and the entire police family over this painful loss.

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It further urged residents of the area to remain calm, vigilant and to support the police with credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

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‎”Information can be reported at the nearest police station, through the suggestion boxes and contact details of the DPO’s provided at police divisions,” it added.

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