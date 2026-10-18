Abia State Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the killing of two senior officers and injuring of three inspectors by hoodlums in Aba.
This followed an attack at Uratta Divisional Police headquarters, in the commercial nerve centre of the state in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Command’s police public relations officer, Maureen Chinaka, stated this in a statement signed for the commissioner in Umuahia, the state capital.
The statement said the hoodlums attacked the divisional headquarters with explosives, resulting in a fire outbreak that damaged part of the building and the divisional patrol van
”Sadly, two senior police officers lost their lives, while three inspectors sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.
”The Command further clarified that no firearms or ammunition were carted away by the attackers during the incident.
It explained that in response, the commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, personally led an operational team comprising tactical units of the command to the area.
”The team combed the surrounding environment and restored calm, while intensified security operations and monitoring are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators,” it stated.
According to the statement, the commissioner had condemned the attack and assured that the perpetrators will not escape justice.
He emphasised that the Command will deploy all necessary operational and intelligence resources to identify and apprehend those responsible, assuring that the hoodlums will be brought to justice.
The Command extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers and the entire police family over this painful loss.
It further urged residents of the area to remain calm, vigilant and to support the police with credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation.
”Information can be reported at the nearest police station, through the suggestion boxes and contact details of the DPO’s provided at police divisions,” it added.
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