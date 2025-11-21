Celebrity barman and businessman, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has warned President Bola Tinubu that he “will get no votes in the South-East” in the 2027 elections if the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, remained in detention.

Advertisement

Chief Priest said Kanu’s continued imprisonment has caused deep resentment in the region and could derail the president’s political fortunes.

In a detailed Instagram post, Cubana Chief Priest described Kanu’s continued detention as a “direct threat to Tinubu’s political fortunes in the South-East,” warning that it could undermine the president’s chances of success in the region during the 2027 elections.

Advertisement

He described Kanu as the “supreme leader” of the South-East, claiming that his imprisonment has caused “so much setback” and deep resentment among the local population.

The socialite also criticised political leaders from the region, asserting that ministers and governors lacked both the capacity and courage to rally support for the president.

“President @officialasiwajubat, as long as MNK remains in jail, you cannot and will never get up to 10,000 votes in the South-East come 2027. I will not lie to you, Papa. As a friend of your government, I have no reason to whitewash you,” he wrote.

“MNK is the supreme leader of the South-East. His detention has caused us so much setback, and I am surprised that all your useless ministers from the South-East can’t even tell you the truth because they are all cowards. None of them has the capacity to do anything that will make the people love and respect you. As for the governors, they will disappoint you because they have nothing meaningful to present to the people. Only MNK’s release can save you.”

Cubana Chief Priest, who met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in May, also addressed the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, dismissing the political value of those around him.

He claimed that many of the president’s allies from the region cannot safely visit their hometowns due to public anger over Kanu’s detention, accusing them of prioritising personal gains, such as land allocations, over genuine support for the administration.

“@seyitinubu, all those people on that table with you at Delborough Hotel the other day are bags of deceit, including me. They can’t do anything for you. Most of them cannot even visit their hometowns because of MNK’s detention, so how can they help you? They only want land allocations to develop and sell. You know I don’t need anything from you,” he added.

“The Villa is like a hotel — a few more days and checkout time will reach. Only MNK can guarantee you real votes from the South-East. Look out for Gov. Alex Otti — he can genuinely convince the people. I was surprised when you turned down his invitation to commission his projects in Abia, where MNK hails from. Asiwaju sent an incompetent minister, a failure and a betrayal to the South-East, to represent him. A man who has done nothing for us. To worsen it, the weak Deputy Speaker will not stop attacking our favoured Governor Otti.”

He concluded by reiterating his warning to Tinubu, “Appeal this judgment and get it right, or prepare to check out of the Villa come 2027. The South-East belongs to MNK. These are the words of the gods. Ignore them at your own risk.”