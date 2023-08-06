Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara State on Saturday as a 21-year-old girl simply identified as Hamudat fell into a domestic well and died.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred at Kangu compound, Pakata area of Ilorin metropolis at about 2:55pm.

The corpse of the girl was recovered from the domestic well by officials of Kwara State Fire Service.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the recovery of the victim’s corpse in a statement on Sunday.

“On Saturday, 5th August, 2023, a girl of about 21-years old called Hamudat of Kangu compound, Pakata area, Ilorin,Kwara State, fell into a domestic well and recovered dead. The terrible incident took place at about 14:55hrs (02:55pm).

“The Kwara State Fire Service swiftly responded to a rescue operation at Kangu compound, Pakata area, Ilorin, where Hamudat, a mentally handicapped 21-year-old lady, had fallen into a domestic well. The skilled firemen successfully recovered her and safely handed her over to her father, Alhaji Suleiman Issa,” Adekunle stated.