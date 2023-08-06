Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Frodd has postulated that Biggie would disqualify fellow housemate, Ilebaye on Sunday after she fought with CeeC on Saturday night.

LEADERSHIP recalls that CeeC and Ilebaye had a physical altercation after the Saturday night party.

Ilebaye pulled CeeC’s hair during the altercation and also pushed Doyin out of the way while heading to the diary room.

In a chat with fellow housemates, Kiddwaya, Seyi, Whitemoney and Mercy, Frodd said Ilebaye won’t get a strike after Biggie’s initial warning, stressing that her action is an automatic disqualification.