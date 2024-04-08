The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will on Saturday, 13th April, graduate 22,175 students at its 13th convocation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Olufemi Peters, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Monday, disclosed that 22 out of the total number of undergraduates bagged First Class degrees.

Further giving a breakdown of the figure, the VC said university has 15,768 students as undergraduates while 6,407 will graduate from post graduate studies.

“This year, a total number of graduands that we have is 22,175 students across our various campuses.

“Of this number, 15,768 are for undergraduate degrees while 6,407 are for post graduate degrees. The analysis of the undergraduate will be presented fully in my report when I address the convocation, but just to paraphrase, all the faculties have representation of undergraduates with the faculty of social sciences having the largest number of graduands.

“Out of this undergraduate, we have 22 of them with first class, about 1,886 second class upper and about 8,427 students with second class lower and about 3,782 third class.

“For the post graduates, we have post graduate diplomas in various fields like Agriculture, Art, Education, Management Sciences and Social Sciences totalling 2,362, and for Masters we have 4,039 will be graduating with Master degrees.

“I’m happy to report that we have 6 PhDs graduate which is an indication that the University is gradually moving towards establishing a more robust post graduate school,” he said.

Adding, Peters said there will be a convocation lecture on Friday, to be delivered by the Vice Chancellor of Open University of Tanzania, Professor Elifas Bisanda.

He also disclosed that two eminent Nigerians, Dr. Innocent Chukuwuma, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of Innonso Motors and activist, Hajiya Hafsat Abdulwaheed who is the first female novelist in Northern Nigeria will be honoured.

Peters also said the University has rolled out its study centers from the initial 17 to 120 centers spread across the country, noting that the institution has surmounted most of the challenges it faced in the past.

Speaking on NOUN Law students and the Council of Legal Education, the VC said the University was engaging with the Council, disclosing that it is set to commence the building of Faculty of Law this year as part of the outcomes from the engagement.