The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara has ordered tactical operatives of the Command to immediately fish out armed hoodlums responsible for killing a popular businessman, Sylvanus Ukpong, and abducted a lady he was conveying in his car.

Ukpong, LEADERSHIP gathered, was brutally murdered during the weekend while returning from his farm located along the Airport Road in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The deceased, an Agribusiness and construction entrepreneur reportedly resisted being kidnapped by the hoodlums, before he was gruesomely murdered while the lady with him at the time was whisked away.

Confirming the incident, the outgoing Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Odiko MacDon, said the CP, who had since commiserated with the family, has given operatives a marching order to fish out the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

Describing Akwa Ibom as one of the most peaceful states in the country, the CP Ayilara assured residents of their personal safety and properties in the state.

He noted that the latest incident was an isolated case to put the state that has consistently won laurels as the cleanest and peaceful in the bad light.

“The Commissioner of Police, is very miffed about the ugly incidents and it’s just an isolated case to dent the image of Akwa Ibom State as one of the most peaceful States in the country.

“He has ordered discreet investigations to be carried out by the Police working with other sister security agencies, and has given assurance that in no distant future, those who committed such dastardly act will be fished out and punished according to the law,” the PPRO said.

The Police Command then warned elements planning any criminal activity to vacate the state or be prepared to face the firepower of the Force.

“By this, we are sounding a note of warning to any criminal element still nursing any sort of crime to be ready for any Police action or quit the State otherwise, firepower of security agencies will be unleashed on them for the State and the people to remain peaceful for tourists, investors and visitors,” MacDon stated.