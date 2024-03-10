The Executive Director of UN Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr Natalia Kanem, says the world needs $222 billion in new investment to achieve set goals for women and girls by 2030.

The information is in a statement issued by UNFPA Nigeria Country Office Communication Analyst, Adewole Ajao, on the occasion of the March 8, 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

Ajao quoted Kanem as saying the figure was reached based on analysis by UNFPA and academic partners.

“Just 222 billion dollars in new investment would secure an end to preventable maternal deaths, eliminate unmet need for family planning, and safeguard women and girls everywhere from Gender-Based Violence and harmful practices by 2030.

“This would transform the lives of millions.”

Kanem also said increasing women’s participation in workplace could raise their lifetime earning potential, and could boost per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by nearly 20 per cent on average.

She added that businesses that subsidise the sexual and reproductive health of their workforce can increase productivity by up to 15 per cent, and reduce talent attrition by as much as 22 per cent.

“When we invest in women and girls, everyone gains, yet, in spite of these clear benefits, investments are still nowhere near enough.

“In 2017, less than one per cent of global aid for gender equality and women’s empowerment went to women’s organisations.

“In 2022, less than one per cent of global overseas aid went to stopping GBV, and only one per cent of global health-care research invested in female-specific conditions beyond oncology. Women and girls deserve better,” she said. (NAN)