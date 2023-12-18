A 23-year-old Yoruba Education student of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Muritadho Shakiroh Opeyemi, became one of the lucky winners of N1,000,000 in the 5th monthly draw of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3, held at the University of Lagos on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The 5th draw held recently in UNILAG recorded a total of 120 winners nationwide, two of whom were the grand prize winners of N1,000,000 each. With five more monthly draws to go for the season, Wema Bank is discernibly set to transform lives and businesses for the better through the promo.

Underscoring the bank’s commitment to broadening the impact of the promo, Wema Bank’s Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku, said: “For us, the 5 for 5 Promo is all about impact and this draw has further inspired us to break new grounds in the year ahead. I congratulate Shakiroh and all our winners, and to every other Nigerian out there, I assure you that it’s not too late. We’re only halfway through season 3 and we have 5 more draws to go. You can be one of the 600 additional winners in Season 3 of the 5 for 5 Promo in 2024.”

Reiterating the criteria for winning, he concluded, “Remember, it takes 3 easy steps to qualify monthly. Fund your account with at least N5,000 monthly, make at least 5 transactions using your card, ALAT or *945# and maintain a monthly average account balance of at least N5,000. It’s all about being an active and transacting customer. The more you transact, the higher your chances of winning big.”

With representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in attendance, the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo stands undisputed as the ideal reward programme in the banking and financial services industry, notable for its transparency and impact.

Wema Bank introduced the 5 for 5 Promo in 2021 as a means of recognising and rewarding customer loyalty. Since its inception, the renowned initiative has rewarded thousands of Nigerians across Nigeria with monthly cash prizes of up to N1,000,000 for their consistency in funding and transacting with both their Wema Bank and ALAT accounts. The Season 3 of the 5 for 5 Promo has disbursed millions of Naira in cash rewards to over 600 customers in different parts of the country. The campaign is set to run until May 2024, affording more Nigerians the opportunity to win big every month, regardless of their location within the country.