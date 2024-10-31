A platform that promotes industrialisation in Africa, 234Finance, will host its annual conference, Mentor Matchup Challenge 6.0, for Africa Industrialisation, in Lagos.

The conference which is titled, ‘Building Resilient Industries’ will hold on December 4th, 2024 and is poised to address the pressing need for innovative solutions and sustainable practices amid the current economic challenges facing Nigeria and the African continent.

LEADERSHIP reports that the MMC 6.0, a platform that fosters collaboration among industry leaders will continue to connect business owners and professionals with industry leaders and funding opportunities.

It was gathered that since its inception, the MMC has successfully empowered business owners to expand their enterprises, refine their operational processes, and increase their workforce.

The conference will bring together key stakeholders from various sectors, including Energy, Agribusiness, Manufacturing, Trade and Retail, and Fashion and Textile. By uniting decision-makers and innovators, MMC 6.0 aims to inspire collaboration and drive impactful change across industries.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including; Ngozi Ekeoma, Group Managing Director of Nepal Energies, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, Founder and Managing Partner of Aruwa Capital Management; Sandrah Tubobereni, Founder and Creative Director of TUBO; Aminu Nyako, Managing Director of Sebore Group; Fegho Umunubo, Special Adviser to the President on Digital and Creative Economy; Michel Ussene, Executive Chairman of Black Cheetah Group; and Lethabo Sithole, Managing Director of Amila Africa, among others.

MMC 6.0 promises a wealth of opportunities through engaging panel discussions, insightful fireside chats, mentorship sessions, and lively entertainment, all designed to facilitate networking and knowledge sharing. The Indigenous Industries Exhibition will showcase local brands, providing an avenue for participants to connect with some of Africa’s most influential business minds and explore solutions for resilient industries.

Whether participants are seeking to grow their networks, secure mentorship, or explore new business and funding opportunities, MMC 6.0 is the platform for entrepreneurs and professionals.