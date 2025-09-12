A 24-year-old woman, Kelechi Ebubechukwu has died under unclear circumstances at her fiancé’s residence in the Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Security expert, Zagazola Makama, disclosed the development in a post on X on Wednesday, stating that the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Quoting police sources, Makama said preliminary findings suggested the victim had been battling malaria before her death. He added that drugs believed to have been prescribed for the illness were recovered at the scene.

He wrote, “Earlier on Sept. 9, a distressing case of culpable homicide was reported in Gwagwalada after a 24-year-old woman, identified as Ebubechukwu Sunday Kelechi, died suddenly in her fiancé’s home.

Sources said preliminary police findings indicated she had been ill from malaria before her death, with drugs recovered at the scene. No marks of violence were found on her body.”

Makama further stated that the deceased’s fiancé had been taken into custody as investigations continued to determine the actual cause of death.

Ebubechukwu’s death adds to a growing list of cases involving women who have died in the homes of their partners in recent months across the country.

Police records indicate that while some incidents were linked to domestic violence or sexual activity, others stem from complications of untreated illnesses.

The Ondo State Police Command, in August arrested a 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, after his ex-lover was found dead in his home with parts of her body missing.

Meanwhile, Makama also noted that the FCT Police Command had intensified raids on criminal hideouts across Abuja, arresting no fewer than 71 suspects on Monday.

The coordinated operations targeted black spots, uncompleted buildings, and criminal dens across Gwagwalada, Kubwa, Nyanya, Apo, Karmo, Maitama, Mabushi, Dawaki, Galadima, Asokoro, Karu, Jikwoyi, Mpape, Lokogoma and Utako.

“Some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and illicit drugs were recovered from the suspects. They are undergoing screening and interrogation, while those found culpable will be charged to court,” he quoted police sources as saying.

The FCT Police Command has in recent months arrested hundreds of suspects following complaints by residents about rising insecurity.

When contacted on Wednesday, the FCT command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said she had not yet been briefed on the incident.

“I am not aware,” she said.