Celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, has reassured fans of hygiene standards ahead of her record-breaking attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Baci shared that she personally washed the custom-fabricated pot measuring six metres wide using a branded detergent before the event commenced.

“Yes, I can officially confirm this pot is squeaky clean! I personally rolled up my sleeves and washed it myself,” she wrote, tagging the detergent brand. “In just a few hours, this same pot will be home to thousands of servings of Nigerian Jollof history in the making.”

A video accompanying the post showed the chef inside the giant pot as she scrubbed its interior. With humour, she addressed fans’ reactions: “I know you’re probably about to pop your eyeballs out. Why is she inside the pot? The reason I’m inside the pot at this moment is because I need to wash the pot.”

Baci explained that the cleaning process was thorough. “I can assure you that once I am done washing the interior of the pot and I’ve gotten rid of all the liquid, I’m going to rinse it again, and I have brand new mopsticks that I would be using to clean it once again before we use it to cook for you.”

Promising high hygiene standards, she pledged to serve “the most amazing, hygienic food you’ve ever eaten.”

The free event, organised in partnership with seasoning brand Gino, is expected to attract more than 20,000 people.

LEADERSHIP reports that Baci previously made headlines in May 2023 after completing a 100-hour cooking marathon in Lagos, a feat that earned her global recognition and entry into the Guinness World Record (GWR).

