Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said its troops operating in the North East, North Central, North West and South East have neutralized 69 terrorists, arrested 71, while another 252 surrendered in two weeks.

Director of defence media operations Major-general Musa Danmadami who disclosed this during the biweekly update on Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between 9 – 23 February 2023 said 47 civilians held captives by the terrorists were rescued.

In the North-East, he said troops neutralized 27 terrorists and arrested 18 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists’ logistics suppliers, spies and informants at different locations within the theatre as well as rescued 20 abducted civilians.

He said 252 Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP terrorists and member of their families comprising 24 adult male, 79 adult female and 150 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

The troops recovered 17 AK47 rifles, 9 dane guns, 12 AK47 magazines, 86 rounds of 7.62mm special, 71 rounds of 45mm ammunitions and 145 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

Other items recovered include 132 jerricans of premium motor spirit, six motorcycles, a vehicle, medical supplies, livestock, 28 bundles of mats, assorted clothing materials, mobile phones and other sundry items.

In a related development, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI on February 13, 2023, following intelligent report that revealed the gathering of some wanted terrorists top commanders and leaders who had assembled at Madara Mountains to restrategise on their terrorists activities, carried out an air interdiction operation at the location.

“Feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt a massive blow on the terrorists as several of the terrorists were reported to have been neutralized including some of key commanders while others escaped with severe injuries.

“A similar operation was conducted at Yuwe fishing pond area of Borno State, following the sighting of about 50 terrorists in the general area. The location was consequently bombarded with several of the terrorist neutralized in the strike” he said.

In the North Central, he said troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN neutralized one criminal, arrested 18 suspected criminals and rescued 14 abducted civilians.

The troops also recovered, one FN rifle with fully loaded magazine, one pump action gun, three locally fabricated rifles, five rounds of 7.62mm special, four locally fabricated pistols, three motorcycles, eight mobile phones, seven bags of substances suspected to Indian hemp, 76 rustled cattle and other sundry items

Meanwhile in the North West, General Danmadami said troops neutralized 23 terrorists and arrested nine as well as rescued 23 abducted civilians.

In particular, he said troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH on 14 February 2023 responded to information on the presence of Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province kingpins at Damba community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and arrested 3 terrorists.

He said one of the terrorists arrested was identified as one of the masterminds of the 28 March 2022 terrorist attack on the Abuja Kaduna Train Services and recovered $5000 among others from him.

The troops also recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 83 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 238 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 locally fabricated rifles, one locally fabricated pistol, seven magazines, 19 motorcycles, mobile phones, 30 rustled cattle and other sundry items.

In the South East, he said troops also neutralised 18 Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists and arrested 18 others including a high-profile gunrunner.

The troops recovered 9 AK47 rifles, one M70AB2 rifle, one AK56 rifle, one pump action rifle, 3,924 rounds of 7.62mm special, 20 cartridges, explosives, mobile phones, 10 motorcycles, 4 vehicles and other sundry items.

All recovered items and apprehended terrorists have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.