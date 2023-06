Preparations towards the construction of the over 5,000 kilometres Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project has received a major boost with four more countries signing up to be part of it.

The project, estimated to cost about $25 billion to construct, was last merged with the West African Gas pipeline thus bringing together 13 countries on board.

The new countries which signed memoranda of understanding at the ECOWAS Secretariat on Friday are Republic of Benin, Guinea, Liberia and Iv