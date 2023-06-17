Nigerian Gas Association To Boost Autogas Devt

The Nigerian Gas Association(NGA), has said, it will provide leadership in escalating development of automotive gas, just as it announces its support for the federal government’s renewed focus on prioritising autogas to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The leadership of the NGA believes that this policy leaning is very apt as it accelerates the domestic adoption and utilisation of gas, a resource that the country is most endowed with.

Gas for the transportation sector and also for users of small generators, whether powered by Liquefied Petroleum Gas or Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), is one of the most affordable, available, safe, and reliable fuels that also substantially addresses global carbon emission concerns and the wellbeing of the environment.

To achieve this, the NGA urges the federal government to revisit and accelerate the implementation of the Nigerian Autogas Policy launched two years ago as part of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) under the well-articulated Decade of Gas Policy and Programme.

The president of the Association, Mr. Akachukwu Nwokedi, said the refocus on gas as an alternative fuel for passenger, mass transit vehicles and users of small generators will encourage and stimulate investment, promote capacity building, put more people to work, and engender safety and sustainability in the country’s responsible energy use while helping Nigeria meet her carbon emission reduction goal set before global environmental stakeholders in 2021.

Gas is cleaner, safer and more reliable and should naturally be the fuel of first choice.