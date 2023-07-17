25m Jobs At Stake As Nigeria’s Poultry Industry Faces Collapse – PAN

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has decried the high cost of maize prices and the scarcity of the product which is causing farmers to close down their poultry farms.

The inability to feed the birds and sustain businesses is putting over 25 million jobs in the value chain at stake as maize is one of the primary ingredients used in the production of feeds for birds.

This negative economic outlook was contained in a statement issued by the leadership of the PAN in Abuja on Monday.

PAN in the statement jointly signed by its director-general, Dr Onallo Akpa and the national president, Sunday Ezeobiora, accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for frustrating developments in the sector.

Although the association acknowledged recent government efforts especially the import restriction of frozen chicken which saw positive multiplier effects on the growth of the sector, it however said in the current dispensation and scheme of things, the poultry industry is being frustrated by the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) and the Strategic Maize Reserve (SMR) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).