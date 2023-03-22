Benue State Police Command has arrested 26 suspects for various electoral offences and recovered various arms and ammunition.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) Catherine Anene who disclosed this in a statement explained that the suspects were arrested across the state for various offences including political thuggery and illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes and intimidation of voters.

According to her, “Exhibits recovered from them include; three (3) locally made pistols, cutlasses, knives and wraps of weed suspected to be India hemp.”

She said, “Despite series of engagements and warnings to members of the public on the dangers of electoral offences, some recalcitrant persons still engaged in violence during the Gubernatorial/State Assembly elections held on 18/03/2023 and twenty six (26) suspects were arrested across the state for various offences.”

While condemning the acts, the commissioner of police, Benue State, CP Wales Abass ordered a detailed investigation into these cases and promised to deal with suspects in accordance with the law.

The CP enjoined the people of Benue State to go about their normal activities and be assured that the command is committed to the protection of lives and property during and after the elections. He added that the command has special deployments for post-election security management.