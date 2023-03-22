Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State have said that they are already in possession of disturbing issues on the violation of the electoral act, adding that the election was a charade.

The chairman of the party in the state, Hon Muhammad Bello Aliyu Goronyo, in a statement said their members were killed and maimed during the conduct of the election adding that even with the low voter turnout, the number of people that were recorded to have voted are more than the number of people that voted in the presidential election which had the highest turnout.

“The Peoples’ Democratic Party as a law-abiding party with longest history of governance in Nigeria is using this medium to commend its teeming supporters in Sokoto State for their sustained commitment and resilience which manifested in their mass trooping out to vote for the party in the just concluded governorship and state assembly elections.

“Available data confirm that the turnout for this last election was almost nine hundred thousand which contrasted with the Presidential and National Assembly Elections which had the turnout of about six hundred thousand voters.

“The party is not unmindful of the ordeal that its teeming members are being subjected to, deliberately by the leadership of the APC. This situation was plotted deliberately by the appointment of the Minister of Police Affairs as the Director General of the APC Campaign Council in the state. We have witnessed unprecedented misuse of security to arrest, harass and intimidate our members towards undermining their freedom to exercise their franchise of voting for their preferred party.

“The party is collating and studying reports from all the local government areas in the state on the March 18th Governorship and State Assembly Elections. We are already in possession of a disturbing violation of the Electoral Act and appropriate measures will be taken to address the anomaly to ensure that the right of the voters is upheld.

“Since the announcement of the result of the election which purportedly gave legitimacy to unprecedented electoral fraud in the state, the much anticipated political violence which characterize the APC antecedent in the state has manifested in alarming proportion across all the local government in the state we are indeed constrained to put on record the dastardly act of killings that occurred in some part of the state,” he said.