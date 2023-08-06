A 26-year-old man, Franklin Akinyosoye, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police with human parts in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West local government area of Ondo State.

The suspect was arrested in the Elewuro area of the community on Sunday.

Akinyosoye who was said to have owned a boutique store in the area, was detained at the anti-crime section attached to Funmbi-Fagun Police Station, Ondo, is undergoing interrogations by the anti-crime section of the station.

According to a source, the suspect who was said to be a “Yahoo boy” was arrested with the head of a human in a sack inside his room in a rented apartment located in the area.

It was learnt that the human head was discovered in a black sack inside the compound by some teenagers who were children of the landlord who later raised an alarm before the matter was reported by the landlord at the station.

It was further learnt that when a search operation was conducted by the police in the rented apartment of the suspected Yahoo boy, several human parts and other items suspected to be charm, human blood were also discovered by the police.

When interrogated by the police at the station, the suspect who exonerated his landlord, confirmed that he was the owner of all the items found in his possession.

He further explained that he brought all the items from his herbalist who resides in Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area of Osun State.

Speaking on the matter, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the station, said the matter would be transferred to Akure the Ondo State capital as soon as an investigation is completed on the matter.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, the suspect claimed to be a photographer and own a boutique in Ondo town.

She said, ”The suspect was challenged by his landlord for keeping a bag in a corner of the compound, the landlord became suspicious and asked the young man to open the baseband he did, and a human skull was found in the bag.

“When the bag was opened, the bag had a box and the skull was found in the box.

“After he was arrested, he claimed it was given to him by a Native Doctor in Osun State to enhance his Business. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect is in custody.”