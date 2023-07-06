2,644 Pilgrims Return, NAHCON Plans Refund Over Poor Services

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has so far transported back to Nigeria 2,644 out of the 95, 000 Nigerian pilgrims that performed the just ended 2023 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Among them, 426 pilgrims from Sokoto State and 373 pilgrims from Zamfara State departed Jeddah yesterday aboard Flynas flight XY7814 and Flynas flight XY7640 respectively to Sultan Abubakar International Airport, Sokoto.

The flights brought the number of flights that had departed the Holy Land of Saudi Arabia, after the conclusion of the 2023 Hajj exercise, to six flights within the two days of home-bound journey.

The first flight of home-bound operation, conveying 425 pilgrims of Sokoto State from the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, landed at the Sultan Abubakar International Airport, Sokoto, at about 6pm on Tuesday, July 4.

Thereafter, the second, third, and fourth flights, FLYNAS flight XY7740, AIRPEACE flight APK7901 and FLYNAS flight XY7952, all departed Jeddah with 387 Osun State pilgrims, 262 Kwara pilgrims and another batch of 387 pilgrims from Osun State to Lagos respectively.

According to the head of aviation committee of NAHCON, Engineer Goni Sanda, the return home journey would be strictly on the initial sequence of pilgrims’ journey to the Holy land, first come, first served, saying every pilgrim and official is expected to spend a minimum of 40 to 43 days in the Holy Land before they are airlifted back to Nigeria.