The Real Threat Of Nuclear Cataclysm

Atomic energy experts are beginning to raise concerns about the potential threat posed by a probable use of nuclear weapons as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags. With the massive aid that Ukraine is receiving from the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) led by the United States of America (USA), a seemingly caged Russia is not foreclosing the use of its awesome nuclear capabilities in the prosecution of the war that is going into the second year, 500 days actually.

What Vladmir Putin described as “special military operations” in Ukraine is dragging, needlessly, much to the disappointment of Moscow. With imminent defeat staring Russia in the face, there is a palpable danger that Putin may do the daring if just to make clear that his country cannot be so easily subdued. Already, the Russian leader has admitted publicly that he had approved, last month, the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus, its most dependable ally since the outbreak of the hostility thus ratcheting up tensions with NATO. China had cautioned against escalating the war in a meeting between its leader Xi Jinpin and Putin.

Only recently, the former president, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy head of Russia’s security council, warned that “a nuclear apocalypse is not only possible, but also quite probable.” He insisted that Russia will achieve its goal of removing the “threat” of Ukraine entering NATO.

After the mutiny that threatened President Putin’s 24-year rule, there’s heightened concern abroad about potential instability in the nation with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal and possible consequences for Russia’s war strategy.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has consistently warned that the international community is playing with fire over the seeming proliferation of nuclear armament and the threat of its use.

As if what is going on in Ukraine is not serious enough, Japan is warming up to empty a staggering 1.25 million tonnes of supposedly treated but still radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. The water is said to contain tritium and trace amounts of other radionuclides. The government claims that the water will be diluted and safe for the environment. IAEA has, in principle, approved the plan claiming it has concluded, after a two-year assessment, that it is “consistent with relevant international safety standards” and that while societal, political and environmental concerns have been raised, the discharged water “will have negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.”