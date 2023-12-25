No fewer than 27 persons have reportedly died in car crash and multiple attacks between Saturday and Sunday in Jigawa and Plateau states.

It was gathered that 11 persons lost their lives on Saturday in an auto crash at Kwanar Gujungu town in Taura local government area of Jigawa S tate.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jigawa Police Command, ASP Lawan Shiisu confirmed this in a statement in Dutse on Sunday.

Shiisu said the accident occurred on Saturday at about 12:00 p.m., when two vehicles, a Honda saloon with registration number NSR 469 AE, and a Golf wagon with registration number AUY 292 XA had a head-on-collision.

He said the Honda car was conveying five passengers and the driver identified as Abdullahi Muhammad while the Golf wagon conveyed four passengers and the driver identified as Safiyanu Mamu.

“On Saturday, at about 1200hrs, the command recorded a fatal motor vehicle accident which claimed eleven lives at Kwanar Gujungu town, when two vehicles had a head-on-collision, as a result of which all the eleven people in both vehicles answered the supreme call on the spot,” he said.

He said a team of personnel from Taura Divisional Police Headquarters, rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to the General Hospital, Taura, where a medical doctor confirmed them dead.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmadu Abdullahi, on behalf of the officers and men of the command, expressed his heartfelt condolence to the immediate deceased’s families, relatives and well-wishers in this trying moment.

“He prays to Almighty Allah to have mercy on them, forgive their shortcomings and prevent the occurrence of such ugly incidents,” Shiisu.

Meanwhile, the Special Task Force in charge of security in Plateau, Bauchi and some part of Kaduna state code named Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has confirmed the killing of 16 people by suspected gunmen in Mushu village, a community between Mangu and Bokkos LGA of Plateau State.

OPSH spokesperson Captain Oya James made the disclosure to our correspondent in Jos.

According to him, 16 people were killed by the suspected gunmen when they invaded the village.

He further said the General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General AE Abubakar, has directed that more troops be deployed to the affected communities to avoid further breakdown of law and order.

He added that normalcy has since returned to the affected villages

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the state has strongly condemned the brutal attacks on innocent residents in Mushu village, Bokkos Local Government Area.

The governor in a press statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs Gyang Bere said, he has directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous acts and ensure they face the full force of the law.

Mutfwang also expressed deep concern over the unacceptable violence. He urged communities across the state to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities to security forces for immediate action

The governor also questioned the impunity of the attackers who inflict harm on communities, destroy property, and evade justice.

Highlighting the importance of collective collaboration among rural communities, the Governor assured that proactive measures will be taken by the government to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens.