No fewer than 274 applicants have been shortlisted out of the 1,156 who applied for the position of Local Education Secretary in the 27 local government areas of Jigawa State.

Advertisement

The chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Haruna Musa, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the modalities established for the recruitment.

He stated that, in line with the 12-point agenda of Governor Umar Namadi and his unwavering commitment to repositioning the state’s education sector, the recruitment exercise will be based on merit. This marks a departure from past practices where such appointments were on political consideration.

Advertisement

Prof. Musa noted that any policy initiated by the state government to improve basic education will be futile if the local managers were not competent to implement it.

According to him, Local Education Authority (LEA) Secretaries are key to achieving meaningful transformation in the education sector, and therefore, competent persons must be appointed to achieve the desired goals.

The Executive Secretary explained that under the new initiative, the Board advertised the positions and opened a portal for every interested and qualified candidate to apply.

“So far, 1,156 people applied, out of which 406 completed the form. After an assessment of the applications, we have now shortlisted 274 for a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Those who pass will be called for a written exam, after which the successful candidates will be invited for a personal interview to ensure we select the best among them.

“We will do our best to ensure transparency and professionalism in this recruitment. For the first time, women are among the candidates who applied for the position, and we hope to get the best people.

“Our main target is to bring qualified people on board who can add value in our quest to reform basic education, improve foundational skills, and enhance general learning outcomes in the state,” Prof. Musa stated.