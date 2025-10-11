The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a middle-aged man, Mr Chukwuma Onwe, a native of Nwezenyi Ibeagu in izzi local government area of the state, for allegedly selling his five-day-old newborn child for the sum of N1.5 million.

Advertisement

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, who confirmed the arrest to LEADERSHIP on Saturday, said the baby boy was recovered from the buyer, Mrs. Chinyere Ugochukwu.

SP Ukandu said that the father of the child was arrested alongside the buyer on Friday at Azugwu area of Abakaliki local government area of the State.

Advertisement

“Mr Chukwuma Onwe, native of Nwezenyi-Igbeagu community in Izzi LGA sold his 5-day-old son for N1.5m to Mrs. Chinyere Ugochukwu.

“Onwe has been arrested and he is currently in our custody,” the PPRO said.

“He took the child away from Mrs Philomena Iroko, his wife to be by treated and sold to the buyer.

“He also lied to his wife that he gave the child to his sister for further care,” he added.

SP Ukandu said that the Command was still investigating the matter, adding that the child has been reunited with the biological mother.