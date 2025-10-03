Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has dismissed viral reports claiming he was arrested in London following an alleged altercation with his wife, Natasha Idibia.

In a video shared on social media, the award-winning singer explained that his absence from a scheduled UK tour stop on October 2, 2025, was due to a sudden health emergency and not a domestic dispute.

In a separate Instagram post, 2baba expressed gratitude to fans who attended the show despite his absence and assured them that he would return with more performances.

“First of all, I want to say everyone that came out, I appreciate you. We had a medical emergency, it was tough. To the organisers and everyone that came out, we go regroup and make something beautiful happen,” he said.

Reacting to the rumours, the singer criticised those spreading false claims and urged the public to verify information before sharing.

“If una no sabi something, make una no talk abeg. This ‘allegedly’, I don tire,” he added.