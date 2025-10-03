The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized 588kg of drugs and destroyed six hectares of cannabis farms in Adamawa State.

The agency’s Commander in the State, Barr Aliyu Abubakar, at media briefing in Yola, said the cannabis farm were damaged during separate raid at Mijilu village, Mubi- North local government area of the state while its operatives arrested five suspects during the operation.

Abubakar said 58 drug suspects were arrested while 366.8 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 209.8 kilograms of psychotropic substances, and 11.6 kilograms of methamphetamine and related drugs were seized.

According to him, the agency intercepted a Honda with registration number GUY-12AA (Adamawa), laden with more than 500 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa from Akure, Ondo State while heading to Mubi in September.

He added that an ex-convict and a major drug dealer in the area, Suleiman Mohammed, identified as a notorious drug traffickers was arrested alongside one other persons with additional 40 blocks of cannabis recovered.

The Command also reported that Operation Farauta yielded another success, with the seizure of 131 kilograms of psychotropic substances and an impoundment Toyota Sienna used to convey them.

The NDLEA emphasised that, in line with its drug demand reduction strategy, the Command provided counseling and rehabilitation services to 70 drug-dependent persons, mostly between ages 18 and 43.

The Command also conducted drug integrity tests on 25 individuals to ensure that the individuals entering sensitive roles remain free from the influence of illicit substances.

“This test is about safeguarding productivity, safety, and excellence in workplaces and schools,” the Commander added.