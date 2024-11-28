The second edition of First Bank sponsored Kaduna Golf Tournament 2024 holds on Saturday, November 30, at the prestigious Kaduna Golf Club, founded in 1921, with no fewer than 1500 amateur golfers set to swing for honours in different categories.

Captain of the Kaduna Golf Club, Mr Ken Nwankwo, disclosed this to LEADERSHIP Sports, saying all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch free tournament.

He added that the one day tournament proudly sponsored by First Bank, established in 1894, promises to be an opportunity for golfers drawn from across the country to showcase their talents in various categories including handicap 0-12, handicap 13-18, handicap 19-25, veteran men and ladies and others.

According to Nwankwo, this year’s event, like the previous edition, offers a unique opportunity for participants to network for relationships on the lush green of the 18-hole golf course of kaduna Golf Club as well as a chance to learn more about the First Bank Plc diverse products and services.

“There would be a lot of things to play for. We have a lot of attractive prizes to play for and the course is fully in good condition.

“This is the second time First Bank is hosting an event in Kaduna Golf Club. Just like the first edition, it will be an opportunity for the Bank and the players to both network. So, we are expecting a lot and you know that First Bank is not just any other bank.

It is going to be a remarkable experience for both the Bank and golfers,” Captain Nwankwo said.

Nwankwo while commending First bank for partnering the club, assured the management of the bank that they will not be disappointed as just the first edition, saying his focus is to take Kaduna Golf Club to the next level and make it a reference point in terms of quality tournaments and enhance to good performance course in the country.

“My focus has always been to take Kaduna Golf Club to the next level by a way of improving on the Course and quality tournaments that can improve our revenue based.”