3 Children Win Discipleship Bible Bee Contest

Three children have emerged winners at the just-concluded Discipleship Bible Bee Competition organised by Discipleship Family Academy, Gwarinpa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The annual initiative which tests children’s knowledge of the Bible, aimed to encourage children to read and improve their understanding of the word of God.

At the end of the competition which captured children between ages seven and 16 from across four categories, one Clement Stephanie Idowu, and two others emerged overall winners after the attempts of many in these four categories.

Moreso, the following persons, David Etuk and Zach Inikwot entered guarantee level of N10,000 each.

The competition which was held yesterday in Abuja featured children in different categories. Category 1: feature children from six to nine years, category 2: feature children from 10 – 12 Years, category 3: children 13 – 15 Years and category 4: children from 16 – 17 Years.

Speaking at the sidelines of the competition, the founder of the Discipleship Family Academy, Oluwatoyin Oboh, said that the Discipleship Bible Bee competition is an annual event and an avenue for children to showcase their talents on how well they know the word of God. He added that it is a superb opportunity for children to do something of eternal value, learning and memorising God’s Word.