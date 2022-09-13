At least, three persons have been confirmed dead, while property worth several millions of naira were destroyed in Agosasa town of Ipokia local government area of Ogun State following a violent protest that erupted over attempt by some political bigwigs to influence the selection of a new traditional ruler for the town.

The crisis, which started on Sunday night following the alleged shooting to death of one person, with five persons allegedly injured and taken to hospital, however, later reached its crescendo Monday night as two others from the opposing royal family were hacked to death over the Obaship matter.

LEADERSHIP gathered that youths of Agosasa town had last Sunday took to the streets of the town in protest against a plan by one particular business mogul and socialite to impose a candidate on the kingmakers because of his political affiliation with the authorities in the State as against the choice of the family whose turn is next to occupy the vacant stool.

The situation, however, got out of hand on Monday with the murder of one Nafiu Amosun, who was said to be the closest ally to the candidate being supported by the Agosasa youths and whose family is next in occupying the vacant stool.

Nafiu’s death triggered the violent protest where the youths of the town had to set ablaze houses and vehicles belonging to the business mogul, Alhaji Akeem Adigun, a former local government chairman popularly referred to as SOCOPAO.

Property belonging to another politician, Isiaka Aderounmu, who is an appointee of the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and others were also not spared as the protesting youths also set their property on fire with two more persons killed in the crisis.

The development has also forced elders, palace chiefs as well as other residents of Agosasa town to flee their respective homes for fear of being caught up in the violence.

One of the fleeing residents of the town, who spoke with LEADERSHIP on phone, disclosed that Agosasa town has been deserted and that a combined team of security operatives have been deployed to restore peace back to the community and forestall further damages to properties.

“At the moment, Agosasa is like a ghost town with heavy presence of soldiers and policemen. Residents are indoors as those who could flee are already on their ways out of the town. Some are running away through the forest. It is getting out of hand,” another source said.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that security operatives have made some arrests but refused to give further details about those arrested.

“The incident in Agosasa is an obaship tussle. Unfortunately, one person was shot. We learnt that some houses and vehicles were razed. But our men are there on ground. The operation is being led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations. Normalcy has been restored and our men are on ground to forestall further escalation of the crisis,” Oyeyemi added.