Three farmers have been abducted by some suspected bandits at the Federal University Dutsin-ma area of Katsina State.

Two adults alongside a little boy were among six persons working on the spare land of the university when bandits suddenly appeared on 10 motorcycles and abducted them.

The public relations officer (PRO) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Mr Buhari Hamisu, told newsmen in Katsina that all six were abducted but its personnel were able to rescue three of the kidnapped farmers.

He explained that the NSCDC was collaborating with sister security agencies and members of communities to rescue the abducted persons and bring the culprits to book.

“The command intends to synergise with the university, with the army and the police to form a joint security team to fortify the institution and its environs from further attacks,” Hamisu said.