At least three persons have been confirmed dead and several others injured following a violent clash between herders and residents of Dagiteri village in the Birniwa local government area of Jigawa State.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Lawan Shi’isu Adam, stated that the incident occurred when suspected herders launched an attack on the Dagateri community.

He explained that upon receiving the report, the Police immediately mobilised a joint security team under ‘Operation Salama’ to restore normalcy in the area.

SP Adam noted that three people were confirmed killed, while seven others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

“Seven people have been arrested in connection with the clash, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the root cause,” the PPRO stated.

Narrating the incident, a resident of Dagateri, Sani Maihula, said the crisis began when a group of suspected herders entered the village to steal livestock.

Maihula explained that upon noticing the intruders, the community mobilised and chased them out, during which one of the suspected thieves was killed.

“The following night, on Wednesday, the thieves returned, regrouped, and attacked our village with cutlasses, arrows, and other dangerous weapons. As a result, two people were killed and over 12 others sustained various injuries,” Maihula narrated.

Normalcy has since been restored to the area.