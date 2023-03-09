There more political parties have collapsed their structures into that of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State.

The political parties include Action Alliance (AA), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and African Renaissance Party (ARP).

The development came after the Labour Party (LP)’s governorship candidate, Joseph Ewuga, joined forces with the PDP to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The representatives of the political parties met in Danka village, Lafia local government area yesterday evening to sign the pact.

They hinged their decision on the need to close ranks to end the APC’s run in the state.

The political parties urged all their supporters across the state to vote for David Ombugadu of the PDP in the governorship election on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, the former ministers of information, Labaran Maku who is also the DG campaign council of David Ombugadu commended the affected political parties for their foresight to team up to rescue Nasarawa State from the den of the ruling APC.

He called on the people to come out en masse to vote for the PDP candidate during the poll on Saturday.