National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said it is working round the clock, in conjunction with security agencies to secure the safe release of the remaining five prospective corps members who were abducted in Zamfara State on their way to the Orientation Camp in Sokoto.

Already three of the eight corps members have been released.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the corps members who were kidnapped on August 17 on their way from Uyo to Sokoto have so far spent over 36 days in the kidnappers’ den.

But in a press statement yesterday, signed by NYSC director, press and public relations, Eddy Megwa, the director general of the scheme, Brigadier General Y.D. Ahmed said the management was making consultations with different stakeholders including Zamfara State government, traditional rulers, clerics among others, towards ensuring that the abductees are released unhurt.

Ahmed disclosed this during an interactive session with members of the House Committee on Youth led by Hon Martin Esin.

He said the released corps members had been redeployed to the FCT and given proper medical attention while security agencies, traditional and religious leaders were synergising to secure the release of the remaining five.

“We are making efforts to see that we get the children out of captivity. From all the signs we are receiving, we are hopeful we will get them as soon as possible.

“We have full synergy between the agencies. All these things they work together. The only problem is information. Once information is out, we will have a seamless situation,” Ahmed said.

The DG, who presented a detailed report with pictorial evidence of his visits on the incident to different stakeholders in Zamfara State to the lawmakers added that the scheme places high priority on the security and welfare of all corps members.

In his remarks, the chairman, Esin lauded the director-general for honouring the committee’s invitation and also for his painstaking efforts in ensuring that the abducted corps members regain their freedom.

Esin promised the committee’s support on every legislative matters that would enable the scheme to consolidate on its achievement in the post-jubilee era.

He commended the DG for the scheme’s efforts towards re-opening the Borno State Orientation Camp for corps members after its long closure.