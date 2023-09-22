Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has pledged to support the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) skills acquisition programme for military widows and barracks youths.

General Lagbaja made the commitment when he received in audience the president, Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) Mrs Oghogho Musa and her delegation on a courtesy visit at Army Headquarters, Abuja.

He commended DEPOWA for standing as a unifying force for the officers’ wives in various services and the police and also extending its activities to the barracks community.

“The activities of DEPOWA as highlighted by the president, fit into the main lead of my command philosophy which is sound administration.

“So, we need associations like DEPOWA to act as a bridge between the Army Headquarters and the larger contingent of our children, wards and the people that reside inside our barracks and cantonments.

“So, we want to thank you for that and I want to pledge that the army headquarters will continue to partner with DEPOWA to extend the frontier of our reaching out to our home fronts,” he said.

Lagbaja said the support of the home front is key “so we look up to DEPOWA to ensure that these lofty objectives are translated into key deliverables in our barracks.”

He said the Army headquarters will continue to provide support and intervene in whatever area that the DEPOWA seeks its intervention.

“We want to thank you for looking in the direction of our widows and less privileged in our barracks to embark on skill acquisition programme and even the training in ICT for our youths.

“Be rest assured of the support of at headquarters in this drive and other laudable initiatives of DEPOWA,” he said.