The Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which is the largest housing and construction expo in Africa has announced distinguished Senators; Tolulope Odebiyi (Ogun East), Sam Egbu (Ebonyi North), and Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) as the AIHS housing-friendly personalities of the year 2022.

Making the announcement in Abuja on Monday, the AIHS coordinator, Festus Adebayo said the winners emerged after careful and diligent examination, premised on their immense impact and contributions to the growth of the nation’s housing sector.

His words: “We are pleased to announce Senator Tolulope Odebiyi, Senator Sam Egbu, and Senator Smart Adeyemi as winners of our housing-friendly personalities award 2022.

“These individuals have facilitated housing and construction friendly bills at various levels of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“We consider it necessary to honour them to encourage others to do more for the development of the housing industry.”

Speaking further, Adebayo said “housing in the USA, UK, and Canada is contributing over 60 percent to the GDP while in Nigeria, It’s not even contributing up to 10 percent.

“This is why we need to get more individuals; Senators, Honourable members, and in fact more political leaders as we step into 2023 to do more for housing and mortgage development in Nigeria.”

The award will be given to them at the opening ceremony of the 16th AIHS to be held on 25th to 28th July, 2022 at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

The event will be declared opened by the Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo while the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola will be the chief host.

The 16th edition of the event will feature at least 34 foreign speakers from different regions of the world, and 20,000 attendees from over 15 nations are expected to attend. Additionally, over 350 exhibitors have registered for the event in the hopes that more will do the same.

The event will feature discussions with political leaders, a climate change session with a focus on green housing, exhibitions, a proptech session, financing discussions, deal-room meetings, and other activities.

The event is being sponsored by top housing and construction businesses like Dangote, Lafarge Africa Plc, Cosgrove, Brains and Hammers, Stanbic IBTC, among others.