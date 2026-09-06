A family in Akure, Ondo State, has been thrown into mourning after three siblings, including 11-year-old twins, were found dead near the bank of a small river on a farm around the Owena Army Barracks.

The victims were identified as Joshua Jonah, 11; his twin brother, Jacob Jonah, 11; and their five-year-old sister, Blessing Jonah.

The children had reportedly accompanied their father, Samuel Jonah, to the farm on Friday before they later left for home.

But when their father returned home, he reportedly discovered that the three children were missing and began searching for them.

The search continued until Saturday when the bodies of Joshua, Jacob and Blessing were discovered near the bank of a small river within the farm.

Confirming the tragedy, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said the Command was investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Abayomi said the children had accompanied their father to the farm before they were later reported missing.

He said, “The Ondo State Police Command confirms the tragic loss of three siblings at a farm located around the Owena Army Barracks, Akure, on 4th September 2026.

“The victims, identified as Joshua Jonah, 11 years; Jacob Jonah, 11 years, (twins) and Blessing Jonah, five years, reportedly accompanied their father, Samuel Jonah, to the farm.

“They later left the farm for home, but were discovered missing when their father returned home.”

According to the PPRO, a search was subsequently conducted for the children, leading to the discovery of their bodies the following day.

He added that their father had since taken the bodies for burial, while the police continued to document the incident and investigate to establish the exact circumstances that led to their deaths.

The tragedy occurred barely a day after the body of another farmer, 52-year-old Ajibade Kehinde, was discovered on his cocoa farm at Alani Camp, via Supare, in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Kehinde had reportedly left home for the farm on Thursday, September 3, but failed to return.

His body was later discovered along a farm road, prompting the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.