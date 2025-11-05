A tragic incident has thrown Sokupkpan community in Edu local government area of Kwara State into mourning, following the brutal lynching of the community’s Chief Imam, Abdulahi Audu, by angry residents who accused him of witchcraft and alleged involvement in the death of a resident, Ibrahim Gana.

Advertisement

According to SaharaReporters, which cited multiple local sources on Wednesday, the late Gana, before his death, repeatedly accused the Chief Imam of being spiritually responsible for his prolonged illness.

“Gana had been sick for some time and kept telling people that he often saw the Chief Imam attacking him in his dreams. He claimed the cleric was behind his sickness,” one source explained.

Advertisement

As Gana’s condition deteriorated, suspicion reportedly deepened across the small agrarian community. When he eventually died, tension flared and residents turned their anger toward the Chief Imam, blaming him for the death of Gana.

“People started believing that the Chief Imam was behind Gana’s sickness because Gana insisted he saw him several times in his dreams. When Gana eventually died, some angry youths concluded that the Imam was responsible,” another resident said.

Eyewitnesses said the situation spiralled out of control on Wednesday when a group of youths, allegedly led by Mohammed Shaba, Mamudu Gana, and Ndakpotun Issa, stormed the Imam’s residence.

Despite pleas from some elders to maintain calm, the mob reportedly overpowered them and descended on the cleric.

“The mob descended on the Imam, accusing him of killing Gana through witchcraft. They beat him until he died,” a community member recounted.

The attack, said to have occurred in broad daylight, shocked many residents who fled in fear as the violence escalated.

Police officers from the Tsaragi Division were said to have swiftly mobilised to the area after receiving distress calls. Upon arrival, they reportedly arrested the three alleged ringleaders of the mob attack.

“The police have arrested three suspects so far, Mohammed Shaba, Mamudu Gana, and Ndakpotun Issa who were alleged to have played key roles in the lynching,” a local source confirmed.

The remains of the slain Imam, Abdulahi Audu, were later buried the same day according to Islamic rites, amid tears, outrage, and palpable tension in the community.

As of press time, the Kwara State Police Command had not issued an official statement on the incident. Efforts to reach police authorities for confirmation and further details were unsuccessful.