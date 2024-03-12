A 30- year–old graduate of the Federal Polytechnics, Nekede in Imo state, Nerus Elemamba, has committed suicide.

Elemamba’s body was found dangling in his room in his village, Umuohii, Oboama Community in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased ended his life after he had participated in the day’s village manual labour carried out together with his peers.

A source who spoke to LEADERSHIP in confidence on Tuesday, stressed that the deceased who studied Architecture did not show any sign of depression.

The source highlighted “the young man, Nerus, is from Umuohii Village in Oboama Ezinihitte Mbaise Imo State. He took his own life yesterday.”

The anonymous source added that the deceased did not leave a note to indicate the reason for his action.

“He is a graduate of Architecture from the Federal polytechnic in Nekede. He was very healthy and participated in the village youth manual labour.

”Later his body was found hanging in his bedroom.”

Another source also corroborate the earlier revelation that the deceased did not leave any suicide note.

The source explained “Nerus Chinaechenwa Elemamba, second son of late Cajethan Elemamba was yesterday found dead hanging himself in his room.

”Nerus participated in the youth manual labour work yesterday, looking very healthy before the unfortunate incident.”

The youth leader of the village, Iheukwumere Ibeh, who spoke to our correspondent on Tuesday said that the villagers were shocked by this development.

He revealed that the victim was buried after necessary cultural rituals had been successfully carried out.

The youth leader described the incident as shocking, saying nobody knows the reason for his action.

“He didn’t leave any note behind. He was not married. He is between 30 or 31 years of age. He was not taken to a mortuary. He is being buried as we speak. This is after the required cultural rituals to appease the land has been carried out,” Ibeh said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, stressed that he was yet to be briefed on the incident.