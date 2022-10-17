National Eye Centre, Kaduna has offered free eye treatment to over 300 patients to mark World Sight Day.

At the event held at Mando Motor Garage, Kaduna, chief medical director of the National Eye Centre, who was represented by the chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Amina Abdulraman, said the sight day was marked to draw attention to care of the eye.

Abdulraman added, “We are celebrating this year’s World Sight Day in the motor park because the road unite us all and these drivers are key in transportation that is why we are giving them free eye treatment to drive advocacy for care of the eyes.”

Earlier, the chairman local organising committee of the event, Dr Peter Jiya, said, “If the world’s eye care needs were met, the impact would be most amazing. World Sight Day is an annual event to raise awareness on the importance of good eye care around the globe.”