Latest report released on Friday indicates that an estimated 31.5 million Nigerians may face acute hunger between June-August 2024 lean season in 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of this figures, 83, 846 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are projected to be affected during the period.

The report by Cadre Harmonise noted that the situation would be particularly dire in the northeastern states of Borno with 2.1 million people, Yobe State with 1.5 million and Adamawa State with 1.1 million people during this period.

This concerning development was contained in the report released in Abuja by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United (FAO) and other partners.

The latest data represents a significant increase of about 4.6 million from the 26.5 million earlier projected in November, 2023 for the period.

According to the report, several factors, including ongoing conflicts and insecurity in the north-east, north central and north-west, fuel scarcity, naira devaluation currency crisis, rising inflation and consumer price index contribute to the escalating food insecurity.

The report also shows that the development poses serious nutrition implications for children under 5-year, especially in Borno, Yobe Adamawa and northwest states of Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

FAO Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dominique Koffy Kouacou, during the presentation of the data said with the rising figures, Nigeria is in a very critical moment requiring stakeholders’ double commitment to address the current challenges.

Kouacou who was represented by the Assistant Representative, Programmes, Abubakar Sulaiman however pledged the agency’s continued support to the government of Nigeria to sustain the programme.

He described the data as credible, up to date and reliable information needed to support planning and decision-making processes.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Temitope Fashedemi, expressed enthusiasm for the significant findings of the report that could shape the nation’s approach to food security.

Fashedemi also highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing the identified issues that led to food inflation and increased the consumer price index.

Represented by Director, Special Duties, Adedaya Modupe, the Permanent Secretary also noted that environmental and human factors such as climate change and displacement due to insecurity contributed to the food challenges.

He said that the ministry aims to incorporate all 36 states into the CH analysis process even as it welcomes further collaboration to achieve this goal.

Fashedemi assured that the workshop’s outcomes and recommendations would be integral to implementing food and nutrition security interventions.