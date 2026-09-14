The Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAqF) has selected 35 swimming coaches from across the country for an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Solidarity Swimming Coaches Course scheduled to take place in Lagos from 15 to 20 September 2026.

The six-day capacity-building programme is being organised under the IOC Olympic Solidarity programme in collaboration with the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) and NAqF, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s swimming coaching structure and address identified gaps in athlete development.

The federation said the course would equip coaches with modern technical knowledge and international best practices needed to develop swimmers from grassroots level through to the elite ranks.

The programme is also expected to contribute to the development of a stronger pathway for young Nigerian swimmers seeking to progress to continental, Commonwealth, Olympic and world competitions.

NAqF said the initiative aligns with the development-oriented vision of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the federation’s strategic focus on coaching development, youth progression and the identification of the next generation of Nigerian aquatic talents.

The 35 coaches selected for the course comprise 12 women and 23 men, drawn from different parts of the country.

Among the female coaches invited are Mary, Ifiezigbe Gagbe, Vero Ndakwe, Binyenbo Olulu, Iwajomo Justina Temidayo, Joy Tonjor, Labake Oriretan, Omowanle Ilemobayo, Rachel Tonjor, Kate George, Faith Edorodion and Francisca Ewomazino Efomah.

The male contingent includes Digha Baraghawei, Eric Williams, Titi Badmus, Abiodun Omoyele, Japhet Joseph, Chuka Okere, Obugo Cyprian Nnamdi, Poland Benazimo, Abdulkadir Mahamud, Samuel Jesimiel, Adeyinka Adeyemi, Jimi Adebanwo, Tosan Christopher, Ifeakachukwu Nmor, James Bello, Barakumo Loya, Christopher Ezemegwalu, Samson Opuakpo, Yellow Yeiyah, Ojomo Abiodun, Tari Jasper, Ariyo Omowanle and POPTI Ajimosu Idowu.

NAqF president Lekan Fatodu has repeatedly stressed the importance of investing in human resources as a key component of the federation’s long-term development strategy.

The federation believes that improving the quality of its coaching workforce will have a direct impact on athlete development and competitive performance, while increasing Nigeria’s prospects of producing swimmers capable of competing successfully at the highest level.

“Strengthening the coaching workforce” is expected to create a wider pool of qualified coaches who can pass the knowledge acquired during the course to other coaches and swimmers across the country.

The federation said the impact of the programme should therefore extend beyond the 35 participants, with the knowledge and experience gained expected to be transferred throughout the wider swimming community.

NAqF expressed appreciation to the IOC Olympic Solidarity programme and the NOC for their support towards sports development, saying it expected the Lagos course to deliver a lasting impact on Nigerian swimming.

The programme comes as Nigerian sports federations face growing pressure to strengthen technical development and create sustainable pathways for athletes rather than relying primarily on short-term preparations for major competitions.