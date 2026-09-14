Lagos State lawmaker and actor, Desmond Elliot, has again apologised to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, over his actions during the last All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

Elliot, who represents Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, sought forgiveness from Gbajabiamila during a meeting with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and other APC chieftains.

In a video shared by Lagos Junction on X, the lawmaker was seen kneeling and later prostrating before Gbajabiamila as he appealed for reconciliation with the party leadership.

Expressing regret over his actions, Elliot said he might have been misguided during the primary election.

“I’m sorry. I have no excuse; I have nothing other than to say I’m deeply sorry. I’m deeply sorry, sir. And in our culture, we prostrate. Don’t be angry, Daddy,” he said.

According to the video footage, Gbajabiamila subsequently asked Elliot to get up.

The actor-turned-politician also pledged to renew his loyalty to the APC leadership, stressing his long-standing relationship with Gbajabiamila, whom he described as his political mentor.

The latest apology came after Elliot had previously apologised to Gbajabiamila during an appearance on TVC’s Your View, where he acknowledged that he might have offended his political mentor in the course of his political activities.

Elliot said any disagreement between them was not deliberate and maintained that he remained committed to the unity of the APC and the development of his constituency.

“I’m not saying, oh, yes, media will come out, oh yes, Desmond begs again. Yes, because he’s my egbon. And I grew up learning everything I knew in politics through him,” he said.

He added, “To err is human, to forgive is divine. So I’m sorry, my daddy, if I’ve offended you in any way.”

The renewed appeal is coming against the backdrop of political tensions within the Lagos APC, particularly the crisis surrounding the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

During the dispute, Gbajabiamila had disclosed that he faced difficulties at the Presidency over allegations concerning Elliot’s political activities.

He had said President Bola Tinubu confronted him over intelligence reports alleging Elliot’s involvement in moves connected to the Assembly speakership tussle. Elliot, however, denied the allegations at the time.

The Assembly leadership crisis, which was linked to disagreements within the Lagos APC, was eventually resolved following interventions by senior party leaders.

Elliot’s latest apology is seen as another attempt to mend relations with Gbajabiamila and strengthen his ties with the APC leadership in Lagos.